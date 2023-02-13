Short Interest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Drops By 40.4%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 138,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEDU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,214. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

