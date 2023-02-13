Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.49. 345,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 398,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Shutterstock by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

