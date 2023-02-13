Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.