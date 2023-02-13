Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.26.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

