Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

SIGY remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Sigyn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.17.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

