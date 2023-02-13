Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.15

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.15 and last traded at $188.80, with a volume of 160444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

