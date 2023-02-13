Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 188 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

NYSE HD traded up $3.67 on Monday, reaching $320.21. The company had a trading volume of 615,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day moving average is $305.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $357.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.