Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 674 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.39. 1,860,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,468. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

