Silicon Valley Capital Partners Lowers Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.12% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,652. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

