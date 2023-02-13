Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

SPXCY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

About Singapore Exchange

(Get Rating)

Read More

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.