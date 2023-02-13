Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of SGAPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 82,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,430. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Featured Articles

