Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

Sisecam Resources stock remained flat at $25.09 on Monday. 34,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. Sisecam Resources has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Sisecam Resources Announces Dividend

About Sisecam Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

