Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 217,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

