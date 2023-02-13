Skba Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of PHG opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

