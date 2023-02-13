Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

