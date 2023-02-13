Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

