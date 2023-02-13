Skba Capital Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

