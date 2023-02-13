Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

