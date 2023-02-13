Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 10,735 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

