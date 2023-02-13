Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 10,850 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $66.34 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.