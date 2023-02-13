Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 4.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

