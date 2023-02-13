Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 25,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

