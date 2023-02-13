Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 42,269 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,269 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $16,252,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $3,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,288,000 after acquiring an additional 860,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.