Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.40 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

