Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.