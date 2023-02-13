Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell Sells 7,579 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $524,997.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Skyline Champion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.95. 294,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.