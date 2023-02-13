Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell Sells 7,579 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $524,997.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.95. 294,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

