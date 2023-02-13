SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. 1,246,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

