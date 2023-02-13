Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$51.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Smart Employee Benefits

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

