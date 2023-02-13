Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

