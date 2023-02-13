Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 165.4% in January

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Snam Trading Down 1.1 %

Snam stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 14,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,571. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Snam Announces Dividend

Snam Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.1287 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Snam’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

