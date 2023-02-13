Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 165.4% in January

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Snam Trading Down 1.1 %
Snam stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 14,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,571. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.
Snam Announces Dividend
Snam Company Profile
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.