SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the January 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,254. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

