Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 19,500 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $29,617 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonendo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo Stock Performance

NYSE:SONX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 61,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 8.86. Sonendo has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 90.21% and a negative net margin of 152.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

See Also

