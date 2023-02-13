Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 19,500 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $29,617 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonendo
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sonendo Stock Performance
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 90.21% and a negative net margin of 152.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
About Sonendo
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
