SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,228,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 835,888 shares.The stock last traded at $68.77 and had previously closed at $68.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

