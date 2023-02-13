Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,694,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

