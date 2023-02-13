Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHAP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 15,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

