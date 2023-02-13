Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,619 shares of company stock worth $5,712,204 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

