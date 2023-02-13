SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00. The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.11. 1,417,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,424,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 122,984 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

