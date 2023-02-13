Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.77

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 13749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.40 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 34.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,520,000 after purchasing an additional 368,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also

