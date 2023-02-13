Stargate Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.36 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $92.57 million and $55.36 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

