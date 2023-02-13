Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Starpharma Stock Performance
Shares of Starpharma stock remained flat at $3.87 during trading on Friday. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
About Starpharma
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starpharma (SPHRY)
