Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Startek Stock Performance

SRT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Startek by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

