STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004916 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.70 million and approximately $315,227.60 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

