Status (SNT) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Status has a total market cap of $109.83 million and $2.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00045360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00218608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0280831 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,562,209.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

