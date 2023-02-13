Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $104.11 million and $6.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00215647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02744731 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,830,747.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.