Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $104.62 million and $5.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00043290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00216192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02744731 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,830,747.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.