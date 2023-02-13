Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

STC opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $70.85.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

