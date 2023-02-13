Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 9.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 1,020,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,936,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

The stock has a market cap of $518.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

