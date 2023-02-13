StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 2.7 %

EBMT stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

