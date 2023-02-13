StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.07. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

