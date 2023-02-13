StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

NYSE HZN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

See Also

